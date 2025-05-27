Prime Minister of Pakistan Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif arrives in Azerbaijan
On May 27, Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, arrived in the Republic of Azerbaijan.
A guard of honor was arranged at Lachin International Airport in honor of the Prime Minister.
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was welcomed by Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and other officials.
