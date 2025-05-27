Azerbaijan, China move toward visa-free travel agreement

27 May 2025 13:03 (UTC+04:00)

A draft law approving the “Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the People's Republic of China on Mutual Visa Exemption for Holders of Ordinary Passports” has been submitted to the Milli Majlis (Azerbaijani Parliament).

According to Azernews, the draft was included on the agenda of the recent meeting of the Milli Majlis Committee on International Relations and Inter-Parliamentary Affairs.

During the committee meeting, the proposed law was reviewed and subsequently recommended for discussion at a plenary session of the Milli Majlis.

If ratified, the agreement would allow citizens of both countries holding ordinary (non-diplomatic) passports to travel without a visa, marking a significant step in strengthening bilateral relations and boosting tourism, business, and cultural exchanges between Azerbaijan and China.