Azernews.Az

Monday May 26 2025

Azerbaijan sees rise in vehicle imports in first four months of this year

26 May 2025 13:36 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan sees rise in vehicle imports in first four months of this year
Akbar Novruz
Akbar Novruz
Read more

In January–April 2025, Azerbaijan imported vehicles and their spare parts worth 756.4 million US dollars. This figure reflects a growth of ...

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more