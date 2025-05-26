Azerbaijani media delegation gains insight into Uzbekistan’s digital communication strategies

26 May 2025 12:53 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov

As part of an official visit to the Republic of Uzbekistan, representatives from the press services of various Azerbaijani state bodies engaged in an in-depth familiarization with the operations of multiple Uzbek ministries and agencies, Azernews reports, citing MEDIA.

The Azerbaijani delegation visited the Ministry of Digital Technologies, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Ecology, Environmental Protection and Climate Change, State Customs Committee, State Tax Committee, Committee for the Development of Competition and Protection of Consumer Rights, Tourism Committee, as well as the Ombudsman for the Protection of the Rights and Legal Interests of Business Entities.

During these meetings, Uzbek officials presented their respective institutions’ operational principles, strategies for public relations, methods of managing information flow, and the application of innovative communication technologies. The delegation was also briefed on Uzbekistan’s information policy priorities and mechanisms for effective communication with the media.

The discussions featured an extensive exchange of views on the progress made by both countries in developing communication frameworks, introducing innovative approaches, and sharing best practices. The visit was noted as highly valuable for enhancing professional expertise and strengthening regional cooperation.