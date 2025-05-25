Azerbaijani MFA shares post on occasion of Africa Day

25 May 2025 21:35 (UTC+04:00)

On the occasion of Africa Day, we extend our heartfelt congratulations to the nations and peoples of the African continent. The Republic of Azerbaijan highly values its relations with African countries and reaffirms its commitment to strengthening political dialogue, economic… pic.twitter.com/t3aQS4spIb

The ministry highlighted its valued relations with African countries and reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening political dialogue, economic cooperation, and multilateral engagement based on mutual respect and shared interests. They look forward to deepening collaboration with African partners in areas like sustainable development, education, energy, and peacebuilding, both bilaterally and internationally.

The Azerbaijan Foreign Affairs Ministry has shared a post on X regarding Africa Day, Azernews reports.

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!