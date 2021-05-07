By Laman Ismayilova

Foggy and changeable cloudy weather is expected in Baku on May 8. Mild south wind will blow.

The temperature will be +11-14 °C at night, +18-21 °C in the daytime on Absheron peninsula, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

In Baku, the temperature will be +12-12 °C at night, +18-20 °C in the daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will drop from 765 mm Hg to 762 mm Hg. Relative humidity will make up 70-80 percent at night and 50-55 percent in the daytime.

The weather will be mostly rainless in the regions. However, short rain is expected in some places. It will be foggy in the evening and morning. East wind will blow.

The temperature will be +10-15 °C at night and +22-27 °C in the daytime. In the mountains, the temperature will be +3-8 °C at night, +12-17 °C in the daytime.

The day is expected to be favorable for weather-sensitive people.

----

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz