By Laman Ismayilova

Changeable cloudy weather is expected in Baku on April 22. North-west wind will blow. Short rain is expected in some places in the evening.

The temperature will be +11-13 °C at night, +17-19 °C in the daytime on in Baku and Absheron peninsula, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

Atmospheric pressure will rise 761 mm Hg to 764 mm Hg. Relative humidity will make 70-80 percent at night and 50-55 percent in the daytime.

The temperature will be +12 -17 °C at night and +23-28 °C in the daytime.

In the mountains, the temperature will be +7 -2 °C in the mountains at night, +15-20 °C in the daytime.

Khazri wind is expected to blow in the Absheron Peninsula on April 22, which is unfavorable for weather-sensitive people.

