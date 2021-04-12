By Trend

The building of the editorial office of Araz newspaper destroyed by Armenian Armed Forces in Azerbaijan’s Fuzuli city will be restored, the Minister of Culture Anar Karimov wrote in his Twitter page, Trend reports on Apr.12.

According to Karimov, the newspaper, established in 1931 in Fuzuli, was the main media outlet in the region.

“Now only part of the façade of the building has survived from vandalism. We will restore it,” he added.

The city had been liberated from the Armenian occupation as a result of the 44-day war (from late Sept. through early Nov.2020).

