Changeable cloudy weather is expected in Baku on March 30. Fog and drizzle are expected in some places in the morning. Southeast wind will blow.

The temperature will be +5-8 °C at night, +12 -14 °C in the daytime on the Absheron peninsula, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported. In Baku, the temperature will be +6-8 °C at night, +12-14 °C in the daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will make up 773 mm Hg. Relative humidity will be 70-80 percent at night, 55-60 percent in the daytime.

The weather will be mainly rainless in the country's regions.

Rainy and foggy weather is expected in the mountainous areas. East wind will blow.

The temperature will be +4-7 °C at night and +11-16 °C in the daytime. In the mountains, the temperature is expected to be -2 °C and -7 °C at night, +3-8 °C in the daytime.

The day will be favorable for weather-sensitive people.

