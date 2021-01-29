By Laman Ismayilova

National Archive Department has discussed the results of 2020 and activities to be carried out in 2021.

The meeting was attended by the leadership of the Department, heads of departments and heads of the State Archives.

Opening the meeting, Chief of the National Archives Asgar Rasulov announced the implementation of the "State Program for the Development of Archives in Azerbaijan for 2020-2025" approved by the relevant decree of President Ilham Aliyev to prevent the spread of COVID-19 infection in the country.

Information was provided on the activities of archival organizations in the conditions of a special quarantine regime, as well as the work done by departments and state archives in connection with the Victory Day in the 2020 Nagorno-Karabakh war.

Then, Deputy Head of the Department Hasan Hasanov, heads of departments and directors of archives spoke about the work done last year.

They also provided insight into the activities planned in 2021 as well as existing problems and their solutions.

Taking into account the proclamation of 2021 as the "Year of Nizami Ganjavi" in Azerbaijan by the relevant order of the President, the reconstruction of the liberated regions as well as the establishment of the Victory Museum, it was decided to include the relevant work to be done by the department in the action plan for 2021.

In conclusion, participants were presented documents dedicated to the philanthropic activities of Hajji Zeynalabdin Taghiyev in education and bibliographic "Those who took the Hippocratic Oath".

Notably, a collection of documents entitled "Some pages from the philanthropic activities of Hajji Zeynalabdin Taghiyev in the development of education in Azerbaijan" was prepared on the basis of documents of the State Historical Archive in accordance with the "Azerbaijan Archive 100 years" action plan.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz