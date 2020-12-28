By Ayya Lmahamad

The Heydar Aliyev Foundation has sent gifts to some 100,000 families on the occasion of the World Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day and the New Year, Azertag reported.

The delivery of holiday gifts to low-income families and those related to other vulnerable groups have started on the initiative of the First Vice President of Azerbaijan, President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Mehriban Aliyeva.

The campaign, conducted by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the Regional Development Public Association, will reach up to 100,000 families across the republic.

Along with the low-income families, the campaign will include children with disabilities, families with 5 or more children, and families who were forced to leave their homes as a result of damage caused during Armenia’s military aggression.

Delivery of food products to citizens is carried out in compliance with the requirements of the current quarantine regime with the support of the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection. Volunteers of the Regional Development Public Association closely participate in the realization of the campaign.

It should be noted that the distribution of gifts will continue till the end of December.

Heydar Aliyev Foundation regularly implements various projects aiming at low-income families and those in need of special care. So far, gifts were delivered to families receiving addressed social aid at New Year, Nowruz and Ramadan holidays, festive tables laid for thousands of people in need of social aid, and gifts were distributed. Foodstuff was delivered to people over 65, who were prohibited to leave their homes, as well as to low-income families within the project “We are strong together” during the special quarantine declared in the country in connection with the new coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Set up in 2004, Heydar Aliyev Foundation has been implementing projects and programs in various fields in Azerbaijan since the first day of its activity. The Foundation's activities are aimed at preserving and restoring cultural, historical and religious monuments are known to everyone.

---

Ayya Lmahamad is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @AyyaLmahamad

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz