By Trend

Toxic substances fall into the Araz River as a result of erosion of molybdenum deposits in the northwestern part of the former Megri district (within modern Sunik province) of Armenia, Head of the department of the Institute of Geology and Geophysics of Azerbaijani National Academy of Sciences, Doctor of Geological and Mineralogical Sciences, Professor Musa Mammadov told Trend.

Mammadov noted that the Araz River is also polluted through the Okhchuchay River, which flows via the territory of the Kafan administrative district of Armenia.

Besides, according to him, toxic substances also end up in the Kura River, which merges with the Araz River near Azerbaijan's Sabirabad сity.

"This causes great harm to human health and agriculture. The upstream part of the Agstafachai and Hasansu rivers (Aghstafa district of Azerbaijan) are polluted in the same way," he added.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz