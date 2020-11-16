By Laman Ismayilova

Rainy weather is expected in Baku on November 17. Mild north-east wind will blow.

The temperature will be +5-8 °C at night, +9-11 °C in the daytime in Absheron peninsula, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

In Baku, the temperature will be +5-7 °C at night, +9-11 °C in the daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will be 772 mm Hg above the norm. Relative humidity will make 85-95 percent.

Occasional and torrential rain are expected in the country's regions. Snow is expected in the mountainous areas. It will be foggy in some places. East wind will blow.

The temperature will be +5-8 °C at night, +10-15 °C in the daytime. In the mountains, the temperature will be -2 -5 °Cat night, +2-5 °C in the daytime.

