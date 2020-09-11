By Laman Ismayilova

Changeable cloudy and rainy weather is expected in Baku on September 12. South-east wind will blow.

The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be +19-22 °C at night, +27-31 °C in the daytime, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported. In Baku, the temperature will be +19-21°C at night, +28-31 °C in the daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will show 763 mm Hg. Relative humidity will make 60-70 percent at night, 30-35 percent in the daytime.

South-east wind will blow on Absheron beaches. Coastal water temperature will be +23-24 °C at the northern Sumgayit, Novkhani, Pirshagi, Nardaran, Bilgah, Zagulba beaches, +24-25 °C at the southern Turkan, Hovsan, Sahil, Shikh beaches.

The weather will be mostly rainless in the country's regions. However, the rain is expected in the mountainous area. East wind will blow.

The temperature will be +17-22 °C at night, +30-35 C in the daytime. In the mountains, the temperature will be +10-15 °C at night, +19-24 °C in the daytime.

The day will be favorable for weather-sensitive people.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz