By Akbar Mammadov

The Azerbaijani Armed Forces Relief Fund has collected $66,989 million as of 1 September, the Defense Ministry has reported.

The donations in the national currency amount to 113,415 million AZN ($66,754 million).

The Armed Forces Relief Fund’s dollar account has amounted to $213.577.88, whereas its euro and Russian ruble accounts have reached 18,341 ($21.770) and 5,000 ($67.61) respectively.

Thus, the total amount of the funds donated to the Armed Forces Relief Fund is about $66,989 million.

Azerbaijan’s Armed Forces Relief Fund was approved by the Presidential decree on 17 August 2002.

---

Akbar Mammadov is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow him on Twitter: @AkbarMammadov97

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz