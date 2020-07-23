By Akbar Mammadov

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Leyla Abdullayev has responded to US State Department’s newsletter titled “US Support for Democracy, Good Governance, and Human Rights in the Global Response to the COVID-19 Pandemic” where Azerbaijan is urged to ensure that measures taken against COVID-19 are not used to silence civil society advocacy, opposition voices or public discussions.

Addressing a press conference on July 22, Abdullayeva said: “Following the death of George Floyd, the entire world community is now concerned about the situation in the United States due to the riots that have engulfed the United States. In this situation, we cannot understand who the US State Department is worried about and why.”

---

