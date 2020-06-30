By Ayya Lmahamad

On June 30, a shuttle train consisting of 43 containers departing from China (Xİ’an) and heading to Turkey (Istanbul) passed through Baku port, local media reported.

After unloading of containers, the cargo will be delivered to Turkey by Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway.

The 40-feet containers mainly consisted of electronic products produced in China.

The operator of cargo is the logistics company ADY Container, one of the members of the consortium “Trans- Caspian International Transport Route”.

It should be noted that this is the second shuttle train on the Xi’an- Istanbul route organized by Xi’an Free Trade Port Construction and Operation logistics platform, which will regularly transport cargoes from China to Turkey.

Baku-Tbilisi-Kars is a 828- kilometer railway, that was put into operation in 2007, stretching from the Azeri coast of the Caspian Sea to the Georgian capital, and from there to Turkey, connecting the country’s extensive railway system and gaining access to European borders.

As of today, Baku-Tbilisi-Kars cargo turnover is 6 million tons, passenger turnover is 1 million people.

The Trans Caspian transport rout is one of the China’s Belt and Road Initiative important integrated trade corridors that was established in February 2014.

Currently the route begins in Chinese port of Lianyungang and passes through Kazakhstan, the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan, Georgia and Turkey, expanding further to Europe either through Georgian Black Sea Ports or through Turkey by Baku–Tbilisi–Kars railway.

