The Prosecutor General's Office of Azerbaijan has denied the reports spread about the detention of a number of officials of the Abshreon District Executive Power, its press service said on June 22.

The agency however acknowledge that search operations have been carried out at the Absheron District Executive Powers, adding that Prosecutor General's Office will provide detailed information to the public on the results of search operations.

"In order to prevent the dissemination of information that could cause confusion in society, we ask that such information is verified with the Press Service of the Prosecutor General's Office", the press service concluded.

