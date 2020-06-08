By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan’s national carrier Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) airlifted 144 citizens from Ankara to Baku via a charter flight on June 5.

All repatriated citizens have been placed under a mandatory quarantine upon arrival.

AZAL operates charter flights to return compatriots to the country in accordance with plan defined by the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers.

Azerbaijan has so far repatriated over 20,000 citizens from different countries over COVID-19 pandemic.

Azerbaijan first introduced special quarantine regime on March 24 and the fourth stage of quarantine regime easing came into force May 31. However, the borders remain closed.

On June 6-7, a two-day nationwide quarantine regime, with the ban of leaving place of residence, were introduced in Baku, Sumgayit, Ganja, Lankaran and Absheron region.

As of June 8, Azerbaijan has registered 7.553 COVID-19 cases and 88 coronavirus-related deaths. The total number of recovered patients is 4.149.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz