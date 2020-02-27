By Akbar Mammadov

The Azerbaijani Deputy Minister of Defense for Logistics, Lieutenant General Fuad Mammadov, met coordinator deputy of General Staff of Iran’s Armed Forces Brigadier General Ali Abdollahi, during his visit to Tehran where he attended the second joint military commission of the two countries on February 26.

During the meeting, the officials discussed joint exercises, cultural cooperation and the visits of delegations from both countries. Cooperation on different fields such as science, research, medicine, sports and culture were also on the agenda of the meeting.

The meeting was chaired by representatives from both countries: Deputy Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces for the International Affairs, Brigadier General Qadir Nezami from the Iranian side, Deputy Minister of Defense for Logistics Lieutenant General Fuad Mammadov from Azerbaijan.

The two countries have a record of cooperation on military, security and defence areas. Fighting terrorism, human trafficking and smuggling of illicit drugs in the Caspian Sea and the Caucasus are the common issues of Iran and Azerbaijan.

Iran-Azerbaijan second joint military commission will wrap up after expert negotiations and exchange of views of the Azerbaijani delegation with Iran's Defense Minister Brigadier General Amir Hatami, Deputy Chief of Staff of Armed forces Brigadier Ali Abdollahi, Iranian Navy Commander Rear Admiral Hossein Khanzadi and by signing MoU.

The next joint commission will be held in Baku.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz