By Trend

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu met with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov and Secretary General of the Turkic Council Baghdad Amreyev on the sidelines of an extraordinary meeting of the Turkic Council member countries' foreign ministers, Trend reports.

The ministers discussed the prospects for cooperation within the organization and its further development.

The extraordinary meeting of the foreign ministers of the Turkic Council member countries is held in Baku on Feb. 6.

---

