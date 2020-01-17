By Laman Ismayilova

Cloudy and gloomy weather is expected in Baku on January 18.Rain is expected in some places. Strong northwest wind will blow.

In Baku and Absheron peninsula, the temperature will be +2-4 °C at night, +7-9 °C in the daytime, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

The atmospheric pressure will rise from 764 (above average) to 769 mm. Relative humidity will be 70-80 percent at night and 50-55 percent during the day.

It will be mostly dry in the country's regions. However, rain is expected in some areas. Snow will fall in the mountainous areas. It will be foggy in some places. West wind will blow.

The air temperature will vary from -3 °C to +2 °C at night, +7-11 °C in the daytime. In the mountains, the temperature will range from -3 to -8 °C at night, -3-2 °C in the daytime.

As for the medical-meteorological forecast, the weather will be unfavorable for people sensitive to the weather.

