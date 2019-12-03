By Laman Ismayilova

Changeable cloudy weather is expected in Baku and Absheron peninsula on December 4.

Light fog will be observed in some places at night and in the morning. Southwest wind will be followed by strong northwest wind.

The temperature will be +5+8 °C at night, +10+13 °C in the daytime, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

In Baku, the temperature will be +5+7 °C at night and +11+13 °C in the daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will rise from the 760 to 765 mm mercury column. Relative humidity will be 70-80 percent at night and 50-55 percent in the daytime.

Rainy weather is expected in the country's regions at night. Snow will fall in mountainous areas. It will be foggy in some places. Western wind will intensify in some places.

The temperature will be +2+6 °C at night, +10+15 °C in the daytime.In the mountains, the temperature will be 0-5 °C at night, +5+10 °C in the afternoon.

As for medical-meteorological forecast, the weather will be unfavorable for meteo-sensitive people.

