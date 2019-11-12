By Trend

An attempt by more than 30 foreign citizens to join armed conflicts through Azerbaijan’s territory has been prevented, the head of Azerbaijan’s State Security Service, Lieutenant-General Ali Nagiyev said, Trend reports Nov. 12 referring to the public relations department of the Service.

Nagiyev was speaking at the 47th meeting of the Council of Heads of Security Agencies and Special Services of the CIS member states in Tashkent city.

