By Trend

Azerbaijan’s new Prime Minister Ali Asadov will achieve fulfillment of the tasks set by President Ilham Aliyev to carry out reforms in the government and to create a flexible mechanism for their implementation, Azerbaijani MP, Deputy Executive Secretary of the ruling New Azerbaijan Party (YAP) Siyavush Novruzov told Trend Oct. 8.

Novruzov reminded that the newly appointed prime minister worked in Azerbaijan’s economy sector for a long time.

“He was an Azerbaijani MP, and since 1993 he has been a member of YAP, he has actively participated in implementation of economic projects,” Novruzov said. “Asadov participated in the development of Azerbaijan, including in the implementation of programs for the socio-economic development of the regions. The new prime minister is well aware of the Azerbaijani economy, legislation, economic policy, as well as the requirements set by the president of Azerbaijan.”

Novruzov noted that Azerbaijan’s leadership is carrying out various reforms in the socio-economic sphere and is implementing large social projects.

New schools, houses for refugees and internally displaced persons, Karabakh war invalids, martyrs’ families are being built, their living conditions are being improved, the work is being done to restore the damaged houses, new parks are being created in the capital, Novruzov said.

“The new prime minister took an active part in all these activities,” Novruzov noted. “He successfully handles this work, his contribution is also great to the reforms carried out in agriculture and the economic sector. I hope that the new prime minister will be able to make even greater contribution to the ongoing reforms.”

On Oct. 8, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed an order to dismiss Novruz Mammadov from the post of prime minister.

By another presidential order, Ali Asadov was appointed as prime minister of Azerbaijan.

---

