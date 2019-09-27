By Trend

The 34th meeting of the GUAM Organization of Foreign Ministers for Democracy and Economic Development was held in New York as part of the 74th session of the UN General Assembly, Trend reports on Sept. 26 referring to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

The meeting was attended by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Elmar Mammadyarov, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Georgia D. Zalkaliani, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and European Integration of the Republic of Moldova N. Popescu, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine V. Priestayko (as the chairman of the meeting) and the Secretary General of the organization GUAM A.Afendiev.

The meeting discussed issues of political interaction in the GUAM format, complex issues of interparliamentary cooperation, development of industry cooperation, as well as cooperation with other partner countries.

The Foreign Ministers were informed about the measures taken by the Secretary General for the development of GUAM transport corridors at the international level, and emphasized the importance of continuing joint efforts. Ministers took into account the importance of the meeting of the Working Group on Energy and the organization of a high-level meeting in accordance with its results.

The meeting also discussed the results of meetings of heads of diplomatic academies established under the ministries of foreign affairs of GUAM member states, as well as the development of the cultural and humanitarian dimension of cooperation and the implementation of activities in the field of youth and sports.

The Ministers of Foreign Affairs considered the issues of GUAM cooperation with other international organizations and expressed support for establishing cooperation between the GUAM Secretariat and the Secretariat of the World Tourism Organization.

Other issues of mutual interest were discussed at the meeting as well.

---

