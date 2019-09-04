By Trend

Azerbaijan’s Baku City Executive Power recommended that entrepreneurs, heads of companies and institutions, monitor the state of green spaces in the territories adjacent to their facilities, as well as create and protect green corners, Trend reports referring to the Baku City Executive Power.

In this regard, the head of the Baku City Executive Power Eldar Azizov signed a decree on the creation and preservation of green spots in the Azerbaijani capital.

It was noted that these measures will contribute to further improvement of the aesthetic appearance of the city.

This order does not apply to territories whose landscaping is carried out at state expense.

---

