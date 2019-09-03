By Trend

The forum entitled "Youth Day of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC)" kicked off in Istanbul today, Trend reports referring to the ministry on Sept. 3.

Azerbaijan has been represented by a delegation led by Minister of Youth and Sports Azad Rahimov.

President of the Youth Forum for Dialogue and Cooperation of the Organization of the Islamic Conference (ICYF) Taha Ayhan, Turkish Minister of Youth and Sports Muharrem Kasapoglu, OIC Director General of Cultural, Social and Family Affairs Mehla Ahmed Talebna, Minister of Youth and Sports of Mali Aruna Modibo Toure and others are also participating in the event.

While delivering speech at the forum, Rahimov stressed that the Azerbaijani government always supports Islamic Cooperation Youth Forum (ICYF).

The minister emphasized that educational and youth policy must be a priority of each country.

“The youth must achieve success in the political and economic spheres aimed at the development of the whole country,” he added. “Of course, the country’s role is indispensable in these issues. Youth policy in the country must be developed at a high level."

While informing the forum participants about the state youth policy being implemented in Azerbaijan, Rahimov stressed that Azerbaijan has been celebrating Youth Day since 1997 on the initiative of national leader Heydar Aliyev.

“Today state programs and strategies aimed at youth development are successfully implemented in Azerbaijan,” he said. “There are more than 40 youth centers in various regions of the country. Over 300 youth organizations are operating."

Rahimov held several meetings within the forum.

