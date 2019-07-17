By Trend

Azerbaijani Minister of Foreign Affairs Elmar Mammadyarov received delegations led by heads of the foreign affairs committees of the parliaments of Turkey and Georgia Volkan Bozkir and Sofio Katsarava, on the sidelines of the trilateral meeting of the foreign affairs committees of the parliaments of Azerbaijan, Turkey and Georgia, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

Samad Seyidov, Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on International and Inter-parliamentary Relations of the Azerbaijani Parliament, also took part at the meeting.

Mammadyarov stressed that fruitful trilateral meetings between the foreign ministers are held on regular basis. Highly appreciating the trilateral meetings held between the legislative bodies, he emphasized the special role of the parliament diplomacy in the development of cooperation relations.

Having underlined their readiness to further developing cooperation between the parliaments and expanding the existing format, the guests expressed their confidence that the trilateral meetings held between the foreign ministers of the three countries contribute to the development of relations.

Touching upon the exiting conflicts in the region, the guests stressed the necessity of resolving them on the basis on the principles of international law, especially the inviolability of the internationally recognized borders and territorial integrity.

In his turn, speaking about the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, Mammadyarov expressed his confidence that the settlement of the conflict will strengthen peace and prosperity in the region, and stressed that the Armenian people might benefit from the projects implemented with the initiative of Azerbaijan after the resolution of the conflict.

At the meeting, the sides exchanged their views on projects implemented with the participation of all three countries and discussed issues of mutual interest.

The latest trilateral meeting of the foreign affairs committees of the parliaments of Azerbaijan, Turkey and Georgia was held in Baku on July 15.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz