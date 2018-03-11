By Trend

Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order increasing the salaries of employees having a special rank and civilian workers, who are not public servants, employed at the State Customs Committee.

President Ilham Aliyev also has signed an order increasing the salaries of employees having a special rank and civilian workers, who are not public servants, employed at the State Migration Service of Azerbaijan.

Also President Aliyev has signed an order to increase the monthly salary (tariff) of the military servicemen, employees having special rank and civilian workers, who are not public servants at the Penitentiary Service and the Main Medical Department of the Ministry of Justice of Azerbaijan.

Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order to increase the monthly salary (tariff) of the military servicemen and civilian workers, who are not public servants at the State Service for Mobilization and Conscription.

Under the decrees, monthly salary (tariff) for all of the above-mentioned employees has been increased on average by 10 percent from March 1, 2018.

The Cabinet of Ministers was instructed to address issues arising from the order.