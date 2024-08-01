Authors of Garabagh victory are Victorious Commander-in-Chief and Azerbaijani Army

1 August 2024 12:57 (UTC+04:00)

The 44-day Patriotic War and the 23-hour anti-terror measures not only ended the 30-year occupation faced by Azerbaijan but also concluded with the complete restoration of territorial integrity, sovereignty, and constitutional order. The "iron fist" forever destroyed Armenian separatism, which has a 200-year history of deceit and bloodshed.

This military victory is undoubtedly the most remarkable achievement in our history. At the same time, in the context of the new realities created by Azerbaijan, which is experiencing its most powerful period, this victory is a primary indicator of our regional leadership, global influence, and increasing role as a significant economic-political actor on the international stage.

The Azerbaijani soldier entered Garabagh.

The Garabagh victory has become a demarcation line in our history. Just as we used to classify events as "before independence - after independence," we now view our history with the separation of "before and after victory."

It can be confidently stated that even centuries from now, our descendants will analyse our history, which spans millennia, using the November 2020 timeline. This military victory marks a new beginning and the birth of a new phase in our history.

The historical significance of the military victory in Garabagh has elevated it to the same strategic importance as the attainment of independence. These two fundamental factors—independence and victory—ensure the destiny of our state and people, complementing and strengthening each other. As we embark on the new historical period declared by the President, these factors form the reliable foundation of Azerbaijan's new development doctrine.

But who is the author of this victory, and what are the reasons behind this triumph?

Let's quote President Ilham Aliyev's answer from his speeches:

"The author of the victory is our glorious army, our brave soldiers, our heroic people"... "We achieved this victory through professionalism, heroism, and also national spirit"...

The President declares that the army and the people are the authors of the victory. However, Azerbaijani citizens unanimously disagree with their Leader on this matter. When looking back at the devastating defeats of 1991-1993 and the disgraceful abandonment of our lands, and even a superficial glance at the histories of various countries, it becomes clear that the main issue is not just having an independent state and army. The main issue is having a leader who transforms this state and army into a unified, powerful force, correctly directs their resources, and protects the country and people from danger.

Even though our President is modest (we will revisit this topic!), our people—from the youngest to the oldest—know, and everyone will know for centuries, that it was Ilham Aliyev's Commandership—Victory Leadership Mission—that transformed the defeated army into heroic Armed Forces and the weak and submissive republic into a powerful state.

Our citizens see the main, or rather the only, factor behind the victory as the logical outcome of Heydar Aliyev's course—Ilham Aliyev's activity.

The successful continuation of the independent state-building process initiated by National Leader Heydar Aliyev by President Ilham Aliyev, our state leader's powerful leadership, high political and diplomatic skills, excellent governance, and other unique qualities ensured the successful realization of the strong state concept. The achievements in Azerbaijan's effective domestic and foreign policies, social, economic, legal, cultural, and other fields, as well as in building a democratic state and a civil society, made significant contributions to this process. These components turned Azerbaijan into the leading country in the region and earned it great international prestige.

Among these achievements, the historical successes in army building and the national defense industry, high development indicators, and the continuous modernization of our Armed Forces and military arsenal, adopting the most modern innovations, were of particular importance. It wouldn't be wrong to say that this area was the top priority among President Ilham Aliyev's national development priorities. As a result, the Republic of Azerbaijan, based on the strong unity of its citizens, with its powerful political, economic, and military potential, gained the ability to independently and single-handedly execute its historic, fateful tasks.

...And under Ilham Aliyev's Victorious Commandership, the Azerbaijani soldier liberated our lands from 30 years of occupation with a Victory march from September 27 to November 9, 2020. The one-day anti-terror operation carried out in September 2023 put an end to internal separatism once and for all, ensuring the restoration of our sovereignty and territorial integrity.

...ONLY AND ONLY WITH THE VICTORIOUS COMMANDERSHIP OF ILHAM ALIYEV DID THE AZERBAIJANI SOLDIER ENTER AGHDAM, FUZULI, LACHIN, JABRAYIL, ZANGILAN, GUBADLI, KALBAJAR, SHUSHA, HADRUT, KHOJALY, AGHDARA, ASKARAN, AND KHANKENDI!

As they say, Exclamation Point!

A Tempest in a Teapot

To undermine this sublime truth that has turned into an exclamation point, global Armenian communities launched a new deceitful campaign immediately after the victory. As if the support of their lobbies worldwide wasn't enough, those who occupied Azerbaijani lands with the financial, military, and political assistance of powerful superpowers, and turned Garabagh into hell over the subsequent 30 years with the same infamous external help tried to cast a shadow on Azerbaijan's just war. They spoke of foreign troops and foreign mercenaries...

President Ilham Aliyev has been asked about this numerous times by the foreign media. His response has always been straightforward: "Let them present at least one fact to substantiate their claims."

In other words, it's that simple: provide a fact and prove it. If you don't have a fact, then what you're saying is a lie, slander, and bias.

Indeed, there is no fact. They can't even fabricate a lie using artificial intelligence technologies...

Unfortunately, sometimes even friendly countries get involved in this campaign of lies. For example, the statement made by Ünal Çeviköz, who was Turkiye's ambassador to Azerbaijan from 2001 to 2004, during the war, deeply disappointed all of us. This person shamelessly claimed that "Turkiye provided arms assistance to Azerbaijan, sent mercenaries, and that Garabagh was not liberated by Azerbaijan's own strength." Given that he was one of the main implementers of the normalisation process with Armenia in 2009, which is one of the darkest and most stained pages in Turkiye's diplomatic history, it was not surprising. Even when he later joined the opposition CHP, he did not change his stance.

Currently, some public circles and media outlets in Turkiye are making claims about the involvement of other countries in the liberation of Azerbaijani lands from occupation.

And again, unfortunately, the Turkish media, instead of focusing on topics that concern the public, has created a new artificial agenda. The known statement claiming that military intervention in Israel would be made and that "they would enter Jerusalem just as they entered Garabagh" is being interpreted in a biased manner, distorting the truth, and openly expressing pro-Armenian views.

We understand the lies of Armenians, even the slander of Ünal Çeviköz—we know their intentions and goals. However, it is truly upsetting that some of the people spreading this slander are those we consider friends.

Intellectuals, politicians, media representatives, and public activists from both countries should work towards further rapprochement of our peoples and immediately resolve any minor misunderstandings between them. This should become a moral duty and a civic obligation. No such contradictory activities have been observed in Azerbaijan or among our citizens.

In the brotherly country, however, we sometimes see the opposite. Unfortunately, the authors of actions that damage the reliable cooperation and brotherhood that has stood the test of time are actually those who should be ensuring it.

These unfounded initiatives, based on lies and attempting to "A Tempest in a teapot," are the greatest harm to the interests of the peoples who support each other in difficult times.

The strength of Azerbaijan and Turkiye lies in their unity, their common stance, and their shared political vision and actions. Those who try to cast a shadow on this ultimately harm the strength and position of their own states.

Brotherhood must be sincere and mutual.

There have been many instances where we have overlooked or ignored certain points to avoid casting a shadow on the relations between the two states. But it is not right to overlook this matter now. Let's once again seek an answer to the question (which is actually rhetorical!): "What kind of assistance did Turkiye provide to Azerbaijan during the Patriotic War?"

The relations between Azerbaijan and Turkiye are indeed a rare form of cooperation in the world, based on the tested brotherhood of Azerbaijanis and Turks with a common heritage. Our people gave thousands of martyrs in Çanakkale, and even people from remote villages sent their last piece of bread as aid. In the early days of Soviet Azerbaijan, we were the only ones who sent money, gold, and fuel to Turkiye with the support of N. Narimanov. In recent years, during fires and earthquakes, we have always stood by Turkiye as a state and a people, providing all kinds of assistance. Of course, we also do not forget the participation of Turkish soldiers in the liberation of Baku 106 years ago.

The establishment of a city of a thousand houses in the Kahramanmaraş region, which was affected by the earthquake, under the order of Ilham Aliyev, with an initial assessment of more than $100 million, is a symbol of the love of every Azerbaijani, from the President to ordinary citizens, for Turkiye.

Are these the only things?

President Ilham Aliyev has expanded Heydar Aliyev's "One Nation - Two States" concept to the international level, elevating cooperation to the pinnacle of "One State."

In Prague, when Turkiye was being isolated, the Azerbaijani Leader, who declared, "There are no Turkish representatives at this table. But I am here," and humiliated Turkiye's enemies, has always been regarded as the biggest supporter, protector, and advocate of the Turkish state.

In the new political era, Ilham Aliyev, recognised as the creator of the unity of Turkic states and achieving the establishment of this organisation in Nakhchivan, is the leader who brings Turkiye closer to the Turkic countries of Central Asia, ensuring their operational unity.

Can we forget Ilham Aliyev's months of efforts, hard work, and extraordinary diplomatic skills in normalizing Turkiye's relations with Russia, which were almost in a state of war?

Or, in the reconstruction of Garabagh and Eastern Zangezur, along with large multinational Turkish holdings, dozens of other Turkish companies and thousands of Turkish engineers and craftsmen are working. The Azerbaijani state creates a wide environment for the participation of the private sector of the brotherly country in this process, allowing them to earn profit and significantly contribute to the Turkish budget.

Is there such a favourable environment for Turkish companies in any other country? If we are brothers, it should actually be just like this with us.

However, brotherhood should not turn into a football match played on one side, and mutual obligations and moral duties should not be forgotten.

Yes, during the Patriotic War, Turkiye provided significant political and moral support to Azerbaijan. Thanks to President Ilham Aliyev's diplomatic efforts, the number of our friends has greatly increased over the past decade, and during the war, we received extensive support from countries ranging from Europe to Asia, Arab countries to Turkic states. At the forefront of these states were Turkiye and Pakistan.

Our people raised the flags of these states and pictures of their leaders during those days and afterward at the highest places. Today, the Turkish flag still flies over the graves of our martyrs. Even if it is not in line with administrative and official norms, the Turkish flag is frequently seen in front of government and non-government buildings and offices.

President Ilham Aliyev expresses his gratitude for this political and moral support at every opportunity: "I want to express my deep gratitude to brotherly Turkiye, which gave us the greatest support during the 44 days. Brotherly Turkiye and the brotherly Turkish people showed solidarity with Azerbaijan from the first hours of the war and gave us their support. The statements made by the Turkish leadership and my dear brother President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan gave us great political support, gave us additional strength, and we will never forget this. The 44-day Patriotic War showed the world once again the unity of Turkiye and Azerbaijan."

Let's also look at the President's thoughts on Pakistan: "During the occupation period, Pakistan was one of the few countries that always stood by us. The political support and unequivocal statements of high-ranking officials of Pakistan during the Second Garabagh War - the Patriotic War gave us additional strength and power. Pakistan is the country that did not establish diplomatic relations with Armenia precisely because of the occupation. When we celebrated our victory in November 2020, our people held the flags of Azerbaijan, Pakistan, and Turkiye. This makes our relations unique."

We Have Paid for Every Single Ammunition to the Last Penny!

At the beginning of the article, we mentioned the humility of the President. From the moment Ilham Aliyev began his tenure as the head of state, he laid the groundwork for the path leading to the military parade he would hold in Khankendi. As a result, he achieved the greatest military victory of the last century not only for Azerbaijan but also for the Turkic and Islamic worlds.

However, despite his humility, he never once mentioned his role as the Victorious Commander over the past four years. Whenever citizens spoke about this in meetings, he politely interrupted them, repeatedly stating that the true authors of the victory were our army and our people.

A victory has many claimants, but defeat is orphaned – this saying, unfortunately, can also apply to Azerbaijan's victory in the Patriotic War.

All of Azerbaijan witnesses with disappointment and deep regret the attempts to claim ownership of our people's, our army's, and our Commander's rightful victory.

Hearing the disgraceful lies from Armenians is one thing, but hearing them from our brothers breaks our hearts. We are deeply hurt and consider these unexpected words a heavy moral blow.

The outcomes of Azerbaijan's victory, specifically the outcomes, belong to the entire Turkic world. However, the author of the victory is neither they nor Turkiye.

The well-known statements and declarations made in Turkiye distort the realities of the 44-day war. Most importantly, they serve the Armenian propaganda machine.

Our ancestors said that "what the right hand gives, the left hand should not know," and a brother should not boast about what he has done for another brother. Even hypothetically, let's assume that Turkiye provided some support beyond political and moral backing during the Patriotic War. Why should this be openly declared, providing the Armenians, as well as known states and forces like the USA and France, with material for manipulation?

Claiming that Turkiye or any other country played a role beyond political and moral support in liberating Azerbaijani lands from occupation is fundamentally wrong. This is either deliberately or unknowingly giving voice to our common enemy, world Armenians!

Those who speak and write about the alleged participation of Turkish forces or mercenaries in the Patriotic War cannot present a single piece of evidence. Likewise, any country's involvement in anti-terror operations, which are just as significant as the 44-day war, should not even be a topic of discussion.

The distressing statements from Turkiye also mention the supposed gratuitous military ammunition aid to Azerbaijan. For 15 years before the war, President Ilham Aliyev systematically and consistently worked on both improving and updating our national defence industry and ensuring our military arsenal was equipped with all kinds of weapons, ammunition, and technology reflecting the latest technological innovations in the world. Military-technical cooperation was implemented with several countries, including Turkiye. During the war, various examples of this cooperation were utilised. Turkiye's "Bayraktar" UAVs also participated in our robust aviation attack and defence system. However, this system was not solely composed of "Bayraktar" UAVs.

Moreover, after President Ilham Aliyev's statement that "the technical means that achieved this victory are not the soldiers and officers who liberated our land from the enemy inch by inch," it is futile to talk about this at all.

By the way, the information presented as "military arsenal aid" is also incorrect. All these fall under the commercial section of military cooperation.

In other words, we have paid for every bullet, every piece of ammunition, and every piece of equipment down to the last penny, gentlemen!

What Does the Turkish Media Say?

It is gratifying that there are many who approach this artificially created agitation with a healthy stance and genuine brotherly concern in the Turkish media.

In Turkiye's highest-circulation and reputable newspapers, "Sözcü," Emin Çölaşan write in their columns titled "We Have Never Seen Such a Thing": "It may be true that we sent weapons and equipment to Azerbaijan, but what does this have to do with entering Garabagh?"

In the "Yeni Çağ" newspaper, an article titled "Israel Has Long Entered Turkiye" states: "Firstly, according to official statements, Turkiye did not enter Garabagh. It provided UAV support to Azerbaijan in its war with Armenia. Meanwhile, Israel also provided its Herons to Azerbaijan. In this case, Turkiye and Israel were allies in Garabagh."

In "Sabah" newspaper, an article titled "Expected" notes: "Turkiye supported Azerbaijan to end Armenia's occupation of Garabagh, which did not recognize international law. Similarly, it supported the legitimate government within the framework of international law in Libya."

"Star" newspaper writes: "Some people were extremely disturbed by the statement 'Just as we entered Garabagh and Libya, we will also openly enter Israel.' Israel's stance reveals everyone's true intentions like litmus paper. President Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan always says: 'Where Turkiye is not present, Azerbaijan is, and where Azerbaijan is not present, Turkiye is.' In this way, he declares, 'We are one!'"

The official from the Ministry of Defence of the Republic of Azerbaijan has also refuted this information: "There is no basis for statements regarding the participation of any country's military in the combat operations related to the restoration of Azerbaijan's territorial integrity and sovereignty."

The Test of Sincerity and Honesty

In the 44-day war, Azerbaijan sacrificed more than 3,000 martyrs, and during a one-day anti-terror operation, more than 200. However, there is no information about any representative from another country being killed or injured in this process.

Currently, there are 93,125 war veterans in our country. Of them, 4,685 are disabled veterans of the Patriotic War. Nearly 97,000 soldiers who fought alongside our martyrs participated in the battles.

These 97,000 Azerbaijani citizens, heroes, and champions are the ones who entered and liberated Garabagh!

It is the trust of the people, who ended a 30-year occupation, in their leader, their army, and themselves!

It is the powerful leadership, skillful command, and high diplomacy of the Victorious Commander, Ilham Aliyev, who waved the Victory flag in Shusha and Khankendi!

It is the "iron fist," the embodiment of the Commander-Army-People unity, that brought freedom to Garabagh!

The Azerbaijani state and its president never exploit this topic. For Ilham Aliyev, the issue of Garabagh's liberation is now a reliable, solid foundation for greater development and more strategic goals—a clear vision for tomorrow.

As the head of state said at the II Shusha Global Forum: "Of course, we will never forget the occupation, the consequences, the sacrifices we made, or our great Victory. We and our future generations will take pride in this Victory. But we should not focus on this, we should not exploit this topic continuously, and we should not turn it into a permanent symbol; we must move forward."

The President's thesis "we must move forward," naturally includes the Turkic world, which he characterised as "one family" alongside Azerbaijan. In Ilham Aliyev's foreign policy, the priority is the Turkic world, and the foremost is Turkiye.

In this regard, the sincere dedication of our state and our people should be adequate, expressing mutual interests rather than personal ones.

The strength of Ilham Aliyev's globally recognised leadership lies not only in his decisiveness but also in his sincerity. A leader whose words match his actions has one face, one word, and one position in both friendship and tense relations!

He does not deny what he said yesterday, he does not praise what he criticised yesterday, and he does not contradict what he considered right yesterday!

This is who we are; this is our state, our people, and our leader!

The brotherhood and friendship between Turkiye and Azerbaijan are treasures for both nations. This unity model is also a factor in regional security. The signing of the Garabagh Declaration following the Shusha Declaration demonstrates that the goals of solidarity among Turkic states, announced by President Ilham Aliyev at his inauguration, are being successfully realised.

The results of the Shusha summit, attended by the Presidents of Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, the Vice President of Turkiye, the Prime Minister of Hungary, and the President of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, create confidence that Ilham Aliyev's initiatives to transform the Turkic world into a global geopolitical and geoeconomic actor will soon become a reality.

With Ilham Aliyev's Victorious Command putting an end to Armenian separatism, the entire Turkic world is confident in the defeat of global Armenianism, which targets the whole Turkic world. Thus, not only Azerbaijan but also the friendly, brotherly, and allied Turkic states have triumphed!

And foremost among them is Turkiye!

The Victory flag waving in Khankendi and Shusha should be a source of pride for the entire Turkic world, and we believe it is indeed so.

The Victory belongs to all of us, and so does Garabagh!

We just need to be sincere and honest...

The article has been translated from the AZƏRBAYCAN newspaper. To read the original article, please click here.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz