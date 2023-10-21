ECHR finds Yerevan responsible for Armenian military crimes in Garabagh

21 October 2023 17:25 (UTC+04:00)

On 18 October, the European Court of Human Rights announced a ruling in the case "Hovhannesian and Karapetyan versus Armenia". The applicants in the case were Armenian citizens Mikayel Hovhannisyan and Svetlana Karapetyan, whose sons R. Hovhannisyan and A. Sargsyan were killed while serving in Garabagh. Both soldiers were conscripted from Armenia in 2009 and 2008 and sent to serve in a military unit located in Garabagh, then occupied by Armenia, Azernews reports.

Mukhtar Mustafayev, an Azerbaijani lawyer and member of the Presidium of the Bar Association, considers this decision of the ECHR very important from the point of view of another confirmation by the international court of the fact of occupation of Azerbaijani territories by Armenia and not by the puppet regime created by it.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz