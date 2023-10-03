Azerbaijan releases volume of humanitarian aid to Armenian residents of Garabagh

3 October 2023 15:17 (UTC+04:00)

Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan - Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmet Hajiyev published statistics on humanitarian assistance provided by the central authorities of Azerbaijan to the Armenian residents of Garabagh as of October 3, Azernews reports.

At the moment, more than 40 tons of food and hygiene products, 40 tons of flour, more than 200 tons of fuel, and more than 22 tons of drinking water have been delivered to the Armenian residents of Garabagh, along with other essential items.

It should be noted that the Republic of Azerbaijan has begun practical activities for the reintegration of Armenian residents living in the Garabagh region. In this regard, Ramin Mamedov, appointed responsible for contacts with the Armenian residents of Garabagh, met with representatives of the Armenian residents in the cities of Yevlakh and Khojaly on September 21, 25, and 29, 2023.

During the meetings, plans of the Republic of Azerbaijan for reintegration were presented and discussions were held around this.

It was noted that reintegration is carried out within the framework of the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the Republic of Azerbaijan on the basis of the Constitution, laws, and international obligations of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Regardless of ethnic, religious, or linguistic affiliation, equal rights and freedoms of everyone are guaranteed, including the safety of everyone.

