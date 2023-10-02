Armenian journalist exposes Armenian fakes [VIDEO]

2 October 2023 13:00 (UTC+04:00)

Rena Murshud

Journalist Bella Lalayan published footage of warehouses in Khankendi filled with food and accused the leaders of the liquidated junta of abusing residents of Garabagh of Armenian nationality, Azernews reports.

She wrote about this on her Facebook page.

“Immoral!

I don’t know what to call you, and how the Armenians of Garabagh can pay for your enmity, the days of suffering and hell for taking so many innocent lives.

Monsters!

After this, how can you think that it wasn’t you who blew up the gasoline tank?

Monsters, cannibals who devoured Garabagh! I don’t know what to say to make my heart feel lighter,” writes Bella Lalayan.

Let us note that this publication once again demonstrates that there was no “blockade” in the Garabagh economic region of Azerbaijan and that the separatist leaders deliberately lied about the “hunger” in order to slander and denigrate Azerbaijan.

