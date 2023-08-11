Armenians in Garabagh call Baku on pension issue [VIDEO]

11 August 2023 17:27 (UTC+04:00)

Armenian minority living in Garabagh has expressed intention to obtain Azerbaijani citizenship. According to Dilara Afandiyeva, head of the Centre "Women: Peace and Security" operating under the Dilara Aliyeva Azerbaijan Society for Protection of Women's Rights, Armenians communicate mainly via WhatsApp, Azernews reports, citing Khazar TV.

Dilara Afandiyeva said that the calls to the "Hotline" created for Armenian minority in Garabagh are mainly related to express their needs to become Azerbaijani citizen.

Some Armenians who contacted the "Hotline" said that Russian peacekeepers ask for a bribe to pass through the Lachin road. Also, as most Armenians living in Garabagh are elderly people, they apply for pensions," said Dilara Afandiyeva.

We present more detailed video material on the topic.

---

