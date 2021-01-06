By Trend

Compensations related to the damage caused to the civilian population as a result of Armenia's aggression against Ganja city starting from September 27, 2020 have begun, the Ganja City Mayor’s Office told Trend.

According to the source, bank cards were issued to citizens or their legal representatives whose houses were damaged following a missile attack on Ganja.

Control over the observance of social distance in accordance with the conditions of a special quarantine regime was carried out by the police and servicemen of the Ministry of Interior Affairs’ troops.

Initially, 9,068,128 manat ($5,334) were allocated to compensate for the damage caused to the civilian population as a result of the Armenian aggression.

The Ganja city was repeatedly shelled by the Armenian Armed Forces on October 4, 5, 8, 11, 17. As a result, 26 civilians were killed and more than 120 were injured.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz