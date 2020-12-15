By Trend

All maps and location zone in the Nagorno-Karabakh region will be verified and installed in accordance with the original trilateral declaration on ceasefire and cessation of hostilities, Israeli lawyer, an expert in international law and international policy Mikhail Finkel told Trend.

Finkel was commenting on the issue that the Russian Ministry of Defense presented an updated map of the peacekeeping operation in the Nagorno-Karabakh region.

"The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation has indeed updated the map of the peacekeeping operation in the Nagorno-Karabakh region, to which some changes have been made,” the expert said. “Now this border, as it was outlined, does not quite coincide with the signed trilateral declaration, which marked the end of the war."

Finkel stressed that the heads and representatives of some ministries of Russia often make some statements or take actions that need to be corrected in the future.

The expert emphasizes that this issue will be supervised by Russian President Vladimir Putin and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on behalf of Azerbaijan.

“I don’t think that the actions of the Russian Ministry of Defense will greatly affect anything,” the expert said. “Most likely, this is some kind of technical issue.”

“I am sure it will definitely be resolved, but at a higher level,” Finkel said. “The human factor cannot be ruled out here - some mistakes that could have been initially made on the ground and then transferred to the maps.”

“It is necessary to talk to the representatives of the office of the Russian president,” the expert added. “I am confident that all maps and the entire location zone will be verified and installed in accordance with the original declaration on ceasefire and cessation of hostilities."

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz