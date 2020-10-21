Azerbaijan Air Defense Units destroyed another UAV of the Armenian armed forces in the Horadiz direction on October 21 at 12:00 local time, the Defence Ministry reported today.

Two Armenian UAVs were downed on October 20 , the Defence Ministry reported.

One of the UAVs was destroyed over Goranboy region’s Tapgaragoyunlu village on October 20 at about 19.30 local time.

Another UAV belonging to the Armenian armed forces was destroyed in the direction of Azerbaijan’s Ganja city on October 20. It should be noted that Ganja has come under Armenian missile attacks three times since September 27, killing 27 civilians in the city.

Armenia launched large-scale attacks on Azerbaijani positions and civilians on the line of contact on September 27. Armenia’s attack provoked large-scale Azerbaijani counteroffensive to liberate occupied territories.

The Azerbaijani Army has liberated dozens of villages, strategic heights, as well as Fuzuli, Zangilan city and Hadrut town in the military operations so far.