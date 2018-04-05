By Trend

International law should be respected in order to ensure peace and stability and economic development in the world, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov said.

He made the remarks addressing the Mid-Term Ministerial Conference of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM), “Promoting international peace and security for sustainable development” in Baku April 5.

Mammadyarov noted that the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is a threat not only to the region, but also to the whole world.

The Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is a major obstacle to peace and economic development in the region, he stressed.

The UN Security Council has adopted four resolutions demanding the withdrawal of Armenian troops from the occupied Azerbaijani territories, but, unfortunately, these resolutions have not been fulfilled so far, the minister added.

