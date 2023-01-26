Country registers 43 new COVID-19 cases, 45 recoveries

26 January 2023 17:46 (UTC+04:00)

Sabina Mammadli Read more

Azerbaijan registered 43 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, Azernews reports per Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers.

Some 45 patients have recovered and no patients have died in the reported period.

So far, 827,823 COVID-19 cases have been registered in the country. Some 817,504 patients have recovered, and 10,077 people have died. Currently, 242 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Meanwhile, Azerbaijan registered a total of 350 people vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 169 citizens, the second dose – 44 citizens, while the third dose and the next doses were received by 114 citizens. As many as 23 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Over the past day, 2,908 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.

Azerbaijan confirmed its first COVID-19 case on February 28, 2020. The country introduced a special quarantine regime on March 25 and took a number of measures to fight COVID-19 in the country.

The nationwide vaccination is free and on a voluntary basis and is in line with the “Strategy of vaccination against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan for 2021-2022”.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz