Baku, Ankara mull deepening cooperation in health sector

24 May 2022 17:30 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan and Turkey have discussed issues of further deepening cooperation in the health sector, Azernews reports.

The discussion occurred during a meeting between Azerbaijani and Turkish Health Ministers Teymur Musayev and Fahrettin Koca respectively in Geneva on the margins of the anniversary session of the World Health Assembly.

They also discussed the issue of organizing a "business forum in the healthcare sector" in Baku. In this regard, the two men noted that Turkey has extensive experience in holding a joint business forum in this sector, which has been previously held in the UK, Uzbekistan, Pakistan, and other countries. They added that the forum, attended by private medical companies from the represented countries, discussed improvements to the financial mechanism in health care and investment opportunities.

At the end of the meeting, the parties noted the advisability of increasing the frequency and intensity of meetings to achieve successful results.

Azerbaijan and Turkey collaborate in a variety of economic spheres and have completed major energy and infrastructure projects such as Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan, Baku-Tbilisi-Kars, and TANAP.

In 2021, Azerbaijan and Turkey signed the Shusha Declaration on Allied Relations, which focuses on defense cooperation, promoting regional stability and prosperity, and establishing new transportation routes.

The two countries' joint goal among others is to bring the mutual trade turnover to $15 billion in 2023. As of 2021, the trade turnover between the two countries amounted to $4.6 billion. So far, Turkey is Azerbaijan’s second-largest investor followed by the UK.

Additionally, Turkey was one of the first countries that expressed its interest and readiness to participate in the restoration of Azerbaijan’s liberated territories.

