Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens

20 May 2022 17:11 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Some 3,067 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on May 20, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 347 citizens, the second dose to 587, while the third dose and the next doses to 1,910 citizens. Some 223 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13,701,250 vaccine doses were administered, 5,345,251 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,846,372 people - the second dose, 3,265,489 people - the third dose and the next doses.

Some 244,138 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

