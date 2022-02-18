By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan registered 3,817 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, Operational Headquarters under Cabinet of Ministers reported on February 18.

Some 7,541 patients have recovered and 25 patients have died in the reported period.

So far, 768,019 COVID-19 cases have been registered in the country. Some 720,865 patients have recovered, 9,182 people have died. Currently, 37,972 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 12,451 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.

In general, 6,459,513 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.

So far, some 12,720,225 COVID-19 vaccines have been provided to Azerbaijani citizens. In the past 24 hours, some 41,214 citizens have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

