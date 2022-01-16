By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan registered 808 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, Operational Headquarters under Cabinet of Ministers reported on January 16.

Some 369 patients have recovered and 11 patients have died in the reported period.

So far, 625,726 COVID-19 cases have been registered in the country. Some 608,514 patients have recovered, 8,521 people have died. Currently, 8,691 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 9,340 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.

In general, 6,006,500 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.

So far, some 11,672,083 COVID-19 vaccines have been provided to Azerbaijani citizens. In the past 24 hours, some 23,587 citizens have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

