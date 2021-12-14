By Trend

Azerbaijan has detected 922 new COVID-19 cases, 1,621 patients have recovered, and 19 patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 605,920 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 578,756 of them have recovered, and 8,123 people have died. Currently, 19,041 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 11,085 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 5,694,341 tests have been conducted so far.

Some 34,799 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on December 14.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected to 4,359 citizens, the second one 5,153 citizens and the booster dose – 25,287.

Totally, up until now, 10,928,879 citizens have been vaccinated, 5,124,934 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,622,381 people - the second dose and 1,181,564 people booster dose.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz