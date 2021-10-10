By Trend

Azerbaijan has detected 1,032 new COVID-19 cases, 1,043 patients have recovered, and 10 patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 492,179 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 473,023 of them have recovered, and 6,664 people have died. Currently, 12,492 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 8,385 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 4,952,737 tests have been conducted so far.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz