By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan registered 4,129 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, Operational Headquarters under Cabinet of Ministers reported on August 18.

Some 968 patients have recovered and 20 patient has died in the reported period.

So far, 377,304 COVID-19 cases have been registered in the country. Some 341,142 patients have recovered, 5,208 people have died. Currently, 30,954 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 17,740 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.

In general, 4,252,882 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.

So far, some 5,932,734 COVID-19 vaccines have been provided to Azerbaijani citizens. The first dose of the vaccine was given to 3,526,467 citizens, and the second one to 2,406,267 citizens. In addition, in the past 24 hours, some 66,519 citizens have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

