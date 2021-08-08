By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan registered 1,220 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, Operational Headquarters under Cabinet of Ministers reported on August 8.

Some 358 patients have recovered and 7 patients has died in the reported period.

So far, 351,825 COVID-19 cases have been registered in the country. Some 335,025 patients have recovered, 5,063 people have died. Currently, 11,737 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 9,578 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.

In general, 4,116,768 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.

