Azerbaijan has detected 69 new COVID-19 cases, 40 patients have recovered and three patients have died, Trend reports on July 12 citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 337,323 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 330,802 of them have recovered, and 4,987 people have died. Currently, 1,534 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 6,271 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 3,858,551 tests have been conducted so far.

Meanwhile, some 564 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on July 12.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected to 269 citizens, and the second one to 295 citizens.

Totally, up until now, 4,108,514 citizens have been vaccinated, 2,475,180 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, and 1,633,334 people - the second.

The COVID-19 vaccination in Azerbaijan was launched on January 18, 2021.

