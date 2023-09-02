Baku to host VI Robot Olympiad [PHOTOS]

2 September 2023 19:10 (UTC+04:00)

With the organizational support of the Ministry of Youth and Sports, the Ministry of Science and Education, and the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan has been opened The VI Robot Olympiad at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku, Azernews reports.

The event was also supported by the World Robot Olympiad Association and the Azerbaijan Robotics Engineering Academy (AREA).

Speaking at the event, Azerbaijani Deputy Minister of Digital Development and Transport Farid Ahmadov noted that the Olympiad expressed confidence that it will yield excellent results.

Farid Ahmadov said that this Olympiad will also serve as an effective platform for youth to exchange experiences and engage in constructive discussions.

The Olympiad features competition in four categories ("Robomission," "Robosports," "Future innovators," and "Future engineers") among participants aged 8 to 19. A total of 249 teams from 20 districts and cities across the country submitted applications to participate.

After assessing the readiness levels of the teams, 160 of them earned the right to compete in the final stage of the project.

For the finalists, a summer camp was set up at the Gusar Olympic Sports Complex to further develop their projects, and interactive training sessions were also held.

Recall that the Olympiad will continue until September 3, and the winning team will earn the opportunity to represent the country at the World Robot Olympiad scheduled to take place on November 7-9 in Panama.

